PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A city effort to provide quality after-school programs is expanding.

The first year of the city’s effort to coordinate out-of-school activities saw new literacy programs aimed at helping young students read by fourth grade.

It’s at three schools now, and city managing director Mike DeBerardinis says it’s about to ramp up.

“In the next few months we will be up to 17 new sites in libraries, recreation centers, and continue to move in schools and other nonprofits,” he explained.

City Parks and Rec, the Library, and other groups got together this week to assess progress. DeBerardinis says organizers are still designing the focus of the middle and high school programs.

He says middle school sessions launching in two years or so are expected to center on self-esteem through competency in arts or sports or math.

The high school programs will be designed to help students track their career path.