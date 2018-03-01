NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) — A fixture on the Main Line will soon shut its doors after more than 100 years in business.

More than a century ago, Ricklin’s Hardware laid the foundation of something special in Narberth.

“It’s a little bit of magic, a slice of magic,” said John Shovanes, who grew up nearby, but now makes the drive from Barnsboro, New Jersey. “It’s not a typical big box store. That’s more important than money, is being invested in your community.”

It helped a neighborhood build, transforming houses into homes.

“You can just get anything and everything here and it’s the old-fashioned hardware store,” said David Cade of Merion Station.

The Main Line family-owned business, nestled on Haverford Avenue, became the go-to for generations, refined by the sheer knowledge of its staff and the consistent support of its community.

“I shopped here for 25 years,” said Walt Schanbacher. “I can’t stand the thought of going to a chain store for my hardware needs.”

But after 105 years of endless greetings, it is time for a final goodbye.

“It’s been a great run,” said co-owner Charlie Waters.

Waters and Jed Riddell, whose father owned the store since 1960, have worked here since they were in high school.

The two friends became co-owners in 1990. Now, they look forward to retirement.

As a parting gift, the store is offering a retirement sale on every single item, plus prizes for thousands of their loyal customers.

Lines of people, at times emotional, flocked to the store Thursday after hearing the store will close its doors next month.

“It’s breaking my heart. I’ve been here three times this morning. It’s tough,” Schanbacher said, tearing up. “The old hardware store idea, I think it’s kind of gone, and that’s really a shame.”

For many, they’re not just letting go of fixtures; they’re leaving behind family.

“It’s very emotional, but it’s something we’ve been talking about for a few years,” said Waters, who plans to move to South Carolina to play golf. “We’re going to miss you as much as you’ll miss us.”

The store’s final day is expected to be April 28.