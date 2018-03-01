PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report confirms what a lot of you probably already know: traffic congestion in Center City is getting worse.

In essence, the draft report released by the Center City District indicates that Philadelphia has become a victim of its own success.

CCD President and CEO Paul Levy says a revival that began three decades ago continues, most recently with a development boom that has spilled out onto the streets of Center City.

“A result of many more people getting deliveries by truck, it’s a result of increased pedestrian traffic on the street and it’s a result of all the ride-hailing companies as well,” Levy said.

The report includes a study that found the time it takes to drive from Broad to 23rd Streets on Chestnut, Sansom, and Walnut increased by as much as 20 percent between 2013 and 2017. Bus travel time on the same blocks increased by 25 percent to 40 percent.

“This is a problem, not one of scarcity, but it doesn’t mean we don’t need to address it,” said Levy. “Philadelphia is behind on a number of things. Most cities invest more in their Streets Dept, they invest more in technology, they have much better data about intersections with congestion. So, as a starting point, we suggest to wrap our hands around all the information we have to work on this situation so we can put in place dedicated funding, whether it’s for technology or endorsement, so we can sustain the vitality of Center City.”

There are no solutions offered in this report. CCD is hoping those will come soon, after brain storming sessions with the city, SEPTA, and other transportation experts.