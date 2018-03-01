PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has asked City Council to raise property taxes by 6 percent, in order to fund public schools. That was the boldest proposal in the $4.7 billion budget he presented on Thursday.

The mayor acknowledges that the tax increase – which he said would add $95 annually to the average home worth $113,000 – would be a sacrifice.

Kenney Expected To Push For Property Tax Hike In Proposed Budget

“But the alternative is far worse. It would return our students to overcrowded classrooms lacking in resources in schools without nurses and counselors. It would set us back, just when we are poised to finally move forward,” said Kenney.

The rewards, he said, would be far-reaching in schools and in the larger economy, bolstered by a better workforce and residents choosing to stay even after their children reach school age.

Though he later cautioned those results would take years.

“I’ll probably be long gone, buried and dead before we see the results of this effort,” he said.

The mayor also proposes an increase in the realty transfer tax and a slow down in the wage tax reduction.