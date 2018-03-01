WEATHER ALERT: Coastal System BrewingRadar | Latest Forecast | 
Filed Under:Galloway Township Police, Local TV

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Galloway Township school was placed on lockdown after shots were fired in a nearby wooded area on Thursday morning.

Galloway Township police were called to Pilgrim Academy at 301 West Moss Mill Rd. for reports of gunshots fired outside of the building.

The school was then immediately placed on lockdown. Police also advised schools within Galloway Township and Port Republic to issue a shelter in place.

Police say an investigation revealed that 57-year-old Michael Maggi fired several shots into a wooded area near the school.

Police say they recovered numerous firearms and ammunition from his residence.

Maggi was taken into custody and charged with risking widespread injury, disorderly conduct and harassment.

No one was injured in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch