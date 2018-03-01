GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Galloway Township school was placed on lockdown after shots were fired in a nearby wooded area on Thursday morning.

Galloway Township police were called to Pilgrim Academy at 301 West Moss Mill Rd. for reports of gunshots fired outside of the building.

The school was then immediately placed on lockdown. Police also advised schools within Galloway Township and Port Republic to issue a shelter in place.

Police say an investigation revealed that 57-year-old Michael Maggi fired several shots into a wooded area near the school.

Police say they recovered numerous firearms and ammunition from his residence.

Maggi was taken into custody and charged with risking widespread injury, disorderly conduct and harassment.

No one was injured in the incident.