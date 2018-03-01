BREAKING: Cumberland County College Placed On Lockdown Due To Nearby Incident
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Cumberland County College has been placed on lockdown due to a nearby incident Thursday morning.

A message posted on the college’s website reads, “Secure yourself in a safe location. Remain in a safe location until additional instructions are received. Silence any mobile devices. If you are not on campus please stay away.”

The Cumberland County District Attorney says the lockdown was issued as a precaution for an incident at Inspira Medical, located next door. No further information on the incident has been released.

The campus is located at 3322 College Drive in Vineland, New Jersey.

There have been no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch