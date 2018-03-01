CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Cumberland County College has been placed on lockdown due to a nearby incident Thursday morning.
A message posted on the college’s website reads, “Secure yourself in a safe location. Remain in a safe location until additional instructions are received. Silence any mobile devices. If you are not on campus please stay away.”
The Cumberland County District Attorney says the lockdown was issued as a precaution for an incident at Inspira Medical, located next door. No further information on the incident has been released.
The campus is located at 3322 College Drive in Vineland, New Jersey.
There have been no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.