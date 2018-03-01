PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the sales of bulletproof backpacks and accessories skyrocketed in February.

A company called Bulletsafe says sales of its backpack inserts jumped 45 percent in the days following the massacre. The unexpected sale increase has left the company without inventory until June.

The trend of parents and students seeking bulletproof school gear is not new.

In late November 2017, a private school in Miami listed such items on their website. The Florida Christian School’s supply list included winter wear, red school logo T-shirts, and ballistic panels.

George Gulla, the dean of students and head of school security at Florida Christian School, told CNN the bulletproof panels would add “another level of protection” to students of the pre-K through grade 12 school “in the event of an active shooter.”

The school has never had a shooting incident.

“The teachers are trained to instruct the students to use their backpacks as a shield to protect themselves,” Gulla told CNN in an email.

The cost of the panels is $120.

Gulla also said showing teachers how to use the panels is just a part of the overall safety training he gives them.

The company’s website cautions that no material is ever 100 percent bulletproof.

