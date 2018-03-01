UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Beverly Hills Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after reports of a gun.

According to police, a student displayed a pellet gun on the way to school and was reported by another student.

Although the pellet gun never made it to school, the school reported the incident to police and locked down the campus as a precaution.

The lockdown has since been lifted and no further information has been released.