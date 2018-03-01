PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some outstanding Philadelphia School District principals were honored Thursday evening in Center City.

Opponents Of Proposed Temple Football Stadium Hold Town Hall

The Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation recognized seven principals for their efforts in an event at the Prince Theater.

Each honoree received $20,000 to help improve their school communities.

Philadelphia schools superintendent Dr. William Hite was among those cheering on the principals for a job well done.