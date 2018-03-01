TRACKING A NOR'EASTER: Hazardous Travel Friday | Coastal Storm Could Damage Beaches Radar | Latest Forecast | 
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some outstanding Philadelphia School District principals were honored Thursday evening in Center City.

Opponents Of Proposed Temple Football Stadium Hold Town Hall

The Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation recognized seven principals for their efforts in an event at the Prince Theater.

Each honoree received $20,000 to help improve their school communities.

Philadelphia schools superintendent Dr. William Hite was among those cheering on the principals for a job well done.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch