MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Norristown during a drug deal earlier this week.
Investigators say 20-year-old Miguel Mino-Rojas shot and killed 53-year-old Isaias Martinez and 44-year-old Guillermo Rivera-Rubio.
The two men were found inside a blue Dodge Neon on the 700 block of Chain Street, just after midnight Monday. Martinez, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene and Rivera was transported to Einstein Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators said the two men were killed during a cocaine transaction.
Mino has been charged with murder and remains behind bars.