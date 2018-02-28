PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot to death in front of his girlfriend in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield section Tuesday night.
It happened near 52nd and Heston Streets around 8:30 p.m.
That’s where officers say they found a 26-year old man who had been shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Chief Inspector Scott Small says the victim was getting out of the passenger side of his girlfriend’s SUV when two men approached the vehicle.
“And that’s when at least one of the two males began firing multiple shots,” said Small.
Small says officers found a gun underneath the couple’s car.
“Were not certain, right now, if that semi-automatic gun is the murder weapon,” said Small.
Small says there are a number of security cameras in the area, and investigators hope that one of them can help them find the two suspects.