PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was Nov. 2 at 6 a.m. when Montgomery County detectives came knocking at an Ardmore home.

Court records show the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information from Yahoo about the possible download of child pornography allegedly tied to an IP address at the residence. That “cyber tip” was forwarded to law enforcement.

County detectives say Lawrence Brean, 69 and an attorney, was home at the time and provided investigators with a written and signed statement.

The documents allege “Mr. Brean admitted to receiving images of child pornography and saving the images to his computer hard drive or a thumb drive.”

Brean was charged Tuesday with 40 felony counts of child pornography.

Reached by phone, his attorney said Brean has cooperated with the investigation. He added they expected a quick resolution of the case.

Court papers show eight flash drives were seized from the home. The affidavit says some of the investigation was due in part to Charlie, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever. A member of the District Attorney’s Office in neighboring Delaware County — Charlie was introduced to the public this past fall– a month and a half before the documented November search at the Brean residence.

“She helps us find, oftentimes, what we miss,” said Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland.

While not involved with the Brean case, Copeland says so far Charlie has been instrumental in a dozen and a half investigations.

In this case, it’s alleged in an affidavit of probable cause, the K9 located two flash drives in a computer bag.

“Our detectives will go through a room, looking for electronic devices, looking for evidence related to children, child predators,” Copeland said in an interview. “And what Charlie does is she is able to sniff out what we can’t find or what we miss.”

Brean is free on $25,000 unsecured bond. He is due back in court on March 8 for a preliminary hearing, according to records.