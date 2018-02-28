PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video and the contents of a threatening note handed to a Dunkin’ Donuts store employee during a robbery.
The robbery happened on Feb. 7 at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Adams Avenue in Lawncrest.
“As quickly as possible put whatever you have in a bag so you don’t get shot,” the note read, according to authorities.
The employee complied and the two suspects ran off with a bag of cash.
If you have any information on either suspect, call Philly police at 215-686-TIPS.