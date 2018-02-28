BREAKING: 2 Women Accuse Delaware County State Rep Of Sexual Assault, Misconduct, Source Says
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video and the contents of a threatening note handed to a Dunkin’ Donuts store employee during a robbery.

The robbery happened on Feb. 7 at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Adams Avenue in Lawncrest.

“As quickly as possible put whatever you have in a bag so you don’t get shot,” the note read, according to authorities.

The employee complied and the two suspects ran off with a bag of cash.

If you have any information on either suspect, call Philly police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch