PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — And then there were four.
Philadelphia’s soon-to be-dissolved School Reform Commission is down a member, with the resignation of Commissioner Farah Jimenez.
Jimenez has resigned, leaving four members of the SRC. Jimenez, who heads the nonprofit Philadelphia Education Fund, was appointed by Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014. She was seen as more charter-friendly than most on the SRC.
Last week, she voted for five of seven applications for new charter schools, although only one was ultimately approved.
Commission chair Joyce Wilkerson and Superintendent William Hite, in statements, praised Jimenez for her service.
A spokesman for Wolf says the governor will not be appointing someone to replace Jimenez.
The SRC is set to dissolve at the end of June to make way for a local school board.