PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Ahoy, boat lovers! Wednesday marks the first day of the 2018 Atlantic City Boat Show.
Expect to see all matters of watercraft from boats to yachts to jet skis and beyond showcased at the Atlantic City Boat Show. This year’s event for boat lovers is hosted in view of the ocean at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Like last year, the Atlantic City Boat Show will feature something for everybody’s budget or boating need.
“If you’re very serious about fishing, for instance, you’re gonna find serious center console sport fishers here,” Carrie Weibel, the show’s spokeswoman said during last year’s event. “Watersports boats if you’re into wakeboarding or wakesurfing or waterskiing, there’s all sorts of watersports boats to dive into.”
The show lasts until this Sunday so get your sea legs ready.