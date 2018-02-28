PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person has been critically wounded in a double shooting in Northwest Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.
Police and fire crews responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Van Pelt Street around 2:25 p.m.
One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is listed in critical condition, according to police.
The other man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg but he remains in stable condition.
Both men were transferred to Temple Hospital for treatment.
Police also say an arrest was made and a gun was recovered.