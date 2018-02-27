By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under:Cherri Gregg, Marian Anderson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Marian Anderson was to opera what Jackie Robinson was to baseball and on Tuesday, what would have been her 121st birthday, the city celebrated the musical legend.

It’s not a celebration of a musical legend without music.

“Today we celebrate Marian Anderson Day in Philadelphia,” says Jillian Patricia Pirtle, who performed at City Hall.

Pirtle runs the Marian Anderson Historical Society, which operates the National Marian Anderson Museum inside of the soprano’s home in South Philadelphia.

ALSO READ: Philly Musician Talks Dixie Hummingbirds’ Influence On Gospel, Rock

The group received a ceremonial citation from the city as it launched a new exhibit, Marian Anderson: A Philadelphia Story.

The exhibition highlights Anderson’s barrier breaking work and activism from the prison of her connections to Philadelphia institutions, landmarks, iconic figures and charities.

“From children’s hospital, the Academy of Music, any and everything Marian touched it was a part of it,” said Pirtle.

The exhibition runs through October.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch