By Jessica Dean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the two weeks since the Parkland school shooting, the debate over how to stop another school shooting has raged.

We wanted to hear from the people on the front lines in schools: the teachers.

A group of eight local teachers joined our Jessica Dean for a long conversation about what can be done to protect schools.

Though they had differing opinions, they are united in their fierce desire to protect children and their demand that something must be done.

WATCH PART 1: Teachers Have Gun Control Conversation

 

WATCH PART 2: Teachers Have Gun Control Conversation

