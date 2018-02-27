PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No teams has more players listed on Pro Football Focus’ top 101 NFL player list.
This makes sense, as the Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions.
Here are the seven Eagles featured on the list. The PFF elite stat is courtesy of ProFootballFocus.com.
19. Fletcher Cox
PFF Elite Stat: Cox ranked eighth among interior defenders with 50 total pressures.
25. Jason Kelce
PFF Elite Stat: Kelce paired a stellar run-blocking grade with a pass-blocking efficiency of 97.5, 20th among centers.
27. Brandon Graham
PFF Elite Stat: Graham’s run-stop percentage of 13.7 led all edge defenders in the regular season.
45. Patrick Robinson
PFF Elite Stat: Robinson allowed a reception on average every 12.1 slot cover snaps, a mark that was good for 11th among cornerbacks.
53. Brandon Brooks
PFF Elite Stat: Brooks tied for seventh among guards during the regular season with a pass-blocking efficiency of 97.9.
81. Carson Wentz
PFF Elite Stat: Wentz led all quarterbacks with at least 150 play action dropbacks in passer rating on play action passes (104.1).
85. Lane Johnson
PFF Elite Stat: Among offensive tackles with at least 178 pass-blocking snaps, Johnson ranked sixth in pass-blocking efficiency (97.2).