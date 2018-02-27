By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No teams has more players listed on Pro Football Focus’ top 101 NFL player list.

This makes sense, as the Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions.

Here are the seven Eagles featured on the list. The PFF elite stat is courtesy of ProFootballFocus.com

Related: Eagles’ Vinny Curry Reaches Out To Boy Battling Cancer

19. Fletcher Cox

PFF Elite Stat: Cox ranked eighth among interior defenders with 50 total pressures.

 

25. Jason Kelce

PFF Elite Stat: Kelce paired a stellar run-blocking grade with a pass-blocking efficiency of 97.5, 20th among centers.

 

27. Brandon Graham

PFF Elite Stat: Graham’s run-stop percentage of 13.7 led all edge defenders in the regular season.

 

45. Patrick Robinson

PFF Elite Stat: Robinson allowed a reception on average every 12.1 slot cover snaps, a mark that was good for 11th among cornerbacks.

 

53. Brandon Brooks

PFF Elite Stat: Brooks tied for seventh among guards during the regular season with a pass-blocking efficiency of 97.9.

 

81. Carson Wentz

PFF Elite Stat: Wentz led all quarterbacks with at least 150 play action dropbacks in passer rating on play action passes (104.1).

 

85. Lane Johnson

PFF Elite Stat: Among offensive tackles with at least 178 pass-blocking snaps, Johnson ranked sixth in pass-blocking efficiency (97.2).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch