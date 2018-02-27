PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local official makes a push to get people interested and excited about joining the Philadelphia police.

For the last five years, Pennsylvania state Representative Angel Cruz has held a Philadelphia Police Officer Recruitment Day at his North Philadelphia office.

“It gives them the opportunity not to only recruit folks, but to recruit what the city looks like,” he said.

Officer David Burns says these recruitment events help many make that all important first step.

“A lot of people the community want to join the police department but they just don’t know how,” he said. “Or there is questions that they’re just not sure what to ask or what to go about doing. A lot of times just having that one on one with a police officer opens up possibilities for them.”

Last year, Robert Ginocchio came out to the recruitment day.

“I was just always interested in just becoming a police officer my whole life,” he said.

Ginocchio attended Tuesday’s event to thank the officers who helped recruit him, and to let them know that in just a few weeks he slated to start at the police academy.

“It’s going to change my life, and just looking forward to the future career of a police officer,” he added.