MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) —A New Castle County landmark has closed its doors and customers are left perplexed about the short notice.

“It’s been a staple in the community as long as I can remember,” firefighter Tim Conrad said, after hearing the news that ChesDel Restaurant is shutting down.

For 38 years, the diner has sat watch over route 13 in Middletown, Delaware, serving up everything from french toast to shrimp and grits.

“Chicken and dumplings for sure was my favorite,” Conrad said.

On Friday, a Facebook post mentioned the diner was closed due to a broken water heater, with a plan to fix it and reopen on Tuesday.

But when Tuesday rolled around, another message read:

“It has been a great pleasure serving our community. With tremendous emotion & anguish, we announce our closure.”

The owner was so upset, she simply did not want to speak with Eyewitness News on camera.

Many customers are wondering why this restaurant closed and some are speculating traffic patterns sent fewer cars into the parking lot.

The closing impacts everyone, including the volunteer firefighters at Port Penn, who liked to grab breakfast before their shifts.

“‘Can you believe it? The ChesDel is closed.’ I was like, ‘Man, that’s the end of an era.'”

Another piece of Delaware history is gone.