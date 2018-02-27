PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Barbra Streisand’s “I Still Can See Your Face” has new meaning.
The iconic singer told Variety that two of her dogs were cloned from her 14-year-old Coton du Tulear dog named Samantha who died in 2017.
Streisand says cells were taken from Samantha’s stomach and mouth.
“They have different personalities,” Streisand told Variety about Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett.” “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and seriousness.”
Streisand explained to Variety that she dresses Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett in red and lavender to tell them apart.
Her third dog is a distant cousin of Samantha’s.