PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Black Panther still riding high.
The comic book-inspired superhero fantasy and runaway hit made it two weekends in a row on top at the box office, after scoring the biggest February opening ever last weekend.
On its second weekend, it earned an estimated $108 million.
The runner-up was the debuting comedy, Game Night, starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. It took in $17 million.
In third place was the animated holdover, Peter Rabbit, which totaled $13 million.
And fourth was the new sci-fi thriller, Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman, with $11 million.
Despite the performance of Black Panther, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, but were much higher than those of a year ago.
