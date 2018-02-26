By Bill Wine
By Bill Wine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —   It’s Black Panther still riding high.

The comic book-inspired superhero fantasy and runaway hit made it two weekends in a row on top at the box office, after scoring the biggest February opening ever last weekend.

On its second weekend, it earned an estimated $108 million.

The runner-up was the debuting comedy, Game Night, starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. It took in $17 million.

In third place was the animated holdover, Peter Rabbit, which totaled $13 million.

And fourth was the new sci-fi thriller, Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman, with $11 million.

Despite the performance of Black Panther, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, but were much higher than those of a year ago.

