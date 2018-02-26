PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple University women’s basketball team will wrap up its regular season Monday night with a home game against Memphis.

The Owls are 11-17 on the season (3-12 in the American Athletic Conference). Last time out they snapped a five-game losing streak with a 65-64 win at East Carolina.

“I think it was just satisfying to be able to get a win and on the road,” Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza tells KYW Newsradio.”We hadn’t had a road win since the non-conference [schedule]. So I think it was just rewarding. Over the last couple of games, I feel like we’ve played better basketball, but he just haven’t had enough to get over the hump. I just felt like those guys deserved that moment and I’m happy that they finally were able to pull out a win.”

Memphis comes to town with a record of 9-19 (4-11 AAC). Cardoza talks about what will be key for her team in this one.

“We’re going to have to be able to score,” she says. “They only play six or seven players because of injury, but the majority of their players are post players. Their guards do a really good job of staying out of foul trouble, but they’re going to throw at least four really big bigs at us. And they’re going pretty much probably play zone the whole game. So we’re going to have to score against their zone and then try to defend in the post.”

These two teams last played on January 21st of 2017 with the Owls winning, 66-51.

Monday’s game at McGonigle Hall gets underway at 7:00pm.