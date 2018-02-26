Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police need the public’s help in identifying a woman after her remains were found at Ridley Creek State Park.

Police say hikers found the woman’s body while walking along a wooded trail at the park back in January 2016.

Investigators say the body was fully clothed in cold weather attire and is believed to be a 25-45 year old white female, approximately 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-10.

Police say the woman was found with three rings: a gold Irish Claddagh ring, a gold initial ring bearing the initial “C,” and a gold diamond ring.

If you have information pertaining to the identity of the unknown female please call The Pennsylvania State Police; Trooper Andrew Martin, or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477).

 

Comments
  1. Kathy Thomas says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    how sad if no one reported this woman missing. may she RIP

    Reply Report comment

