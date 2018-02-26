By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At the 90th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday evening, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will crown its 2018 Oscar winners.

Who are they likely to be?

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar is likely to go to Sam Rockwell for his unpredictable racist cop in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Best Supporting Actress Oscar should go to the electrifying Allison Janney as the abusive mom in I, Tonya.

The Best Actor statuette – a seeming lock – will belong to the deserving Gary Oldman for his portrait of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

And the Best Actress award appears headed for the mantel of Frances McDormand for her angry, grieving mother in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

There’s competition aplenty among the nine nominees for Best Picture, but look for The Shape of Water, with its 13 nominations, to best Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, with Guillermo del Toro to be named Best Director.

That said, however, this particular year, expect the unexpected.

