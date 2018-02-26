PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Director and actor Kevin Smith had a major health scare over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the 47-year-old famed artist said he suffered a “massive heart attack” following a show on Sunday.

“I was trying to do a killer standup special this evening but I might’ve gone too far. After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life at the #glendale hospital told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (also known as ‘the Widow-Maker’ because when it goes, you’re a goner). If I hadn’t canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc said I would’ve died tonight. For now, I’m still above ground! But this is what I learned about myself during this crisis: death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life,” Smith wrote.

The New Jersey native was in the process of filming a new standup special, “Kevin Smith Live!”

Smith did not say how long he would be hospitalized for.