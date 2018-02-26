CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Students at a New Jersey high school took part in a protest after a school district reportedly placed a teacher on administrative leave over his comments about the deadly Florida school shooting.

In class last week, Timothy Locke, an AP history teacher for Cherry Hill High School East, raised security concerns at the school in the wake of the Parkland massacre, says Eric Ascalon, a student’s father.

“He made some kind of remark from what I understand, tongue in cheek, that if this ever happens here I have your back. I’ll protect you. And something to extent of if I do that, I want you guys to erect a memorial for me in front of the building,” said Ascalon.

Ascalon, whose son Zaiden took Locke’s class last year and protested Monday, says another student took concerns about the class discussion to the principal.

Ascalon says that led to a search of the teacher’s bag and the ordering of a psychiatric evaluation.

“This is asinine. The parents that I’ve spoken with are unequivocally outraged,” said Locke.

He adds that in multiple conversations over the past several days, he’s assured Locke that many want him back in the classroom.

“He loves to teach. He’s passionate about the students, about teaching. He’s very upset and he has a right to be,” said Ascalon.

Parents and students plan to attend a previously scheduled meeting with the superintendent on Monday night to voice concerns. They also plan to show up in large numbers at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.

At this time, the teacher’s union and the school district have declined comment.