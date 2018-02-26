PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The long admired American Dream is best achieved through hard work. It is no surprise then that one of America’s oldest cities, Philadelphia, also ranks as one of 2018’s Hardest Working Cities, according to WalletHub.
Philadelphians are no strangers to hard work. Out of 116 cities observed by WalletHub, the City of Brotherly Love took a whopping 14th place.
It appeared alongside cities such as Los Angeles and Baltimore. However, it remained outranked by those such as New York, Newark, and Washington, D.C.
WalletHub’s comprehensive study accounted for nine factors: average workweek hours, employment rate, share of workers leaving vacation time unused, share of engaged workers, idle youth, average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours spent per resident, and average leisure time spent per day.
Each state had at least one of their cities appear in this study in order to guarantee a full picture of the hardest working cities nationwide.
