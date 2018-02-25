PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major announcement by a local elected official who’s under fire for his alleged behavior.
Pennsylvania State Democratic Senator Daylin Leach is ending his campaign for a seat in Congress.
His announcement comes after multiple women say the senator touched or talked to them in an inappropriate manner.
“There isn’t any doubt that the allegations themselves do cause a disrupter, they do cause a halt in his case of seeking a higher office. How long that lasts, remains to be seen,” said Dr. Terry Madonna, Director for the Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin and Marshall College.
He says, until now, Leach was the most recognizable face in the race for the Seventh Congressional District seat.
“I don’t think there is any doubt that you’re going to have a plethora of candidates. They’re going to come out the woodwork,” said Madonna.
The seat in the Seventh Congressional District is up for grabs, as Republican incumbent Representative Pat Meehan says he will not seek re-election.
Leach plans to stay in his position as state senator.