PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of union workers marched through the streets of in Philadelphia Saturday to protest a case set to come before the Supreme Court that could affect millions.

Donna James, a department of corrections employee for more than 20-years, joined hundreds of her union brothers and sisters in solidarity.

“They’re not going to take the union away from us we need respect,” she said. “Without the union they don’t give us respect.”

Workers say the case pits millionaires against the working class.

“When you join together you can be powerful enough to raise wages and create good jobs,” said Service Employees International union president Mary Kay Henry.

So they marched, starting at Independence Hall workers marched to city hall sounding the alarm of discontent of ‘Janus vs. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.’

The centers around an Illinois state employee who is challenging the system of compulsory union dues.

The march in Philadelphia was one of 300 held all through out the nation.