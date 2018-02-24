WILMINGTON, DEL. (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged two people with murder in the death of a 15-month old child in Wilmington, Delaware.
Police say they were called to Wilmington Hospital on Saturday, February 17 to investigate the death of a young child.
The Delaware State Medical Examiner’s office later determined the death to be a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
Investigators say the mother of the child had left the toddler in the care of 22-year-old Tameke Wright and 37-year-old Lavar Harris.
Both suspects were taken into custody Friday and charged with murder by abuse or neglect in the 1st degree.
Wright and Harris were each being held on $100,000 cash bail.