PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Minnesota Vikings are sending an extra “thank you” to Eagles fans.
Over the past few days, Eagles fans have been reportedly receiving bottles of confetti from Super Bowl 52 for their generous donation to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.
One fan shared the gift on Reddit.
Along with the confetti is a message that reads:
Congratulations on your Super Bowl win Eagles Fans.
To show our appreciation of your donation to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation we are excited to present you with this jar of authentic Eagle’s confetti from Super Bowl 52.
Your positive attitude and great sportsmanship toward Minnesota Vikings did not go unnoticed or unappreciated.
Thank you and SKOL!
Eagles fans were under fire after the NFC Championship for the way some people treated Vikings fans in Philadelphia. Philly fans quickly tried to make it up to Minnesota through donations and apologies.
Vikings Fans Channel Heartbreak By Raising Money For Eagles Charity
According to ESPN, the confetti was sent to roughly 24 Eagles fans who made donations to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.
“We just felt it would be a nice gesture to some classy fans,” team spokesman Jeff Anderson told ESPN.