CARMEL, Ind. (CBS) – A class of art students took a random act of kindness challenge and spread love to their entire school.

This happened at a school in Carmel, Indiana, north of Indianapolis.

An art teacher and her students decided to place positive messages on everyone’s lockers. That’s 5,100 lockers.

“It’s very heartwarming to see all the people’s reactions go on in the hallways,” said student Andrew Morozov.

Some of messages read:

“Today is the start of something great.”

“You don’t need a reason to help people.”

“Be the type of person you want to meet.”



Art Teacher Sarah Wolff said, “Whether you are going through hard times or not, anybody can benefit from positive messages during their day, and I told my students if one of those 5,100 kids made a better choice that day or felt loved when they otherwise didn’t because of a message then this was worth the 90 minutes of time that we put into it.”

The students spent only $20 on the effort.

The guidance department issued the challenge and hopes to do it again in the future.