OREFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – Classes throughout the Parkland School District were canceled Friday after flames destroyed buses at the district’s bus depot.
The fire broke out on Stadium Road, near Orefield Middle School, in Orefield, around 5 a.m.
The school district says 25 of their buses were damaged in the fire.
School officials canceled classes throughout the district due to the loss. However, offices will open as scheduled.
It remains unclear how the fire started.
There have been no reported injuries.
