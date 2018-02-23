By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new digital production lab at a Philadelphia high school is helping students build a foundation for the future.

The ribbon was cut for Overbrook High School’s renovated digital media lab on Friday. It has 26 computers and features a classroom, audio room, and film studio.

img 7239 Overbrook High School Opens Renovated Digital Media Lab

Some of the equipment in the new lab. (credit: John McDevitt)

“I have a passion to create, so this does like sort of boost my confidence you can say,” said Anthony Allen, a junior at Overbrook, who also explained their first project in the new lab. “We are working on a branding logo. Basically a logo for our selves.”

“We want to have these types of programs in all of our high schools so that children in the high schools will have the opportunity of real life experiences moving forward,” said Dr. William R. Hite, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

img 7227 Overbrook High School Opens Renovated Digital Media Lab

Some of the equipment in the lab. (credit: John McDevitt)

