MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Two Pennsylvania men have been arrested and charged with thefts at multiple Walmart stores in the region.
Investigators say 28-year-old Jon Beverly, of Philadelphia, and 26-year-old Maurkeece Foreman, of Potttstown, are accused of five armed robberies and five retail thefts at Walmart stores.
The robberies and thefts happened at stores in Montgomery, Bucks, Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and Luzerne Counties, between July 2017 and January 2018.
Authorities say the men stole more than $50,000 worth of iPhones, laptops and other electronics from the stores.
Both have been charged with 40 felony counts of robbery with threat of serious bodily injury, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft, retail theft, theft by unlawful taking, theft by receiving stolen property and organized retail theft.
They are also charged with possessing instruments of crime, simple assault and simple assault with serious bodily injury.