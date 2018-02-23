Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in Gloucester County are investigating social media threats made at two Deptford Township schools.

The Deptford Township Police Department posted on Facebook Friday morning that they are investigating social media posts regarding a school shooting at Deptford High School and Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

The police department says they have identified the source of the threat and have taken immediate action to assure the safety of the schools.

Both schools remain open on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

