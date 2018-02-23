PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers and 76ers are 14-0-1 since February 4th, the day the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

The Sixers, in particular, have won six straight games — including an improbable late-game comeback on Thursday night in Chicago against the Bulls to win 116-115.

Coincidence? Sixers head coach Brett Brown says absolutely not.

Is the Eagles' championship having a major positive effect on the other pro teams in Philadelphia? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) February 23, 2018

“I do,” Brett Brown told the 94WIP Morning Show on Friday when asked if the Eagles’ Super Bowl win had impact on his team.

“I think we all felt the city, it’s just an amazing story. I put my head coaching hat on, I think just the story of perseverance and overcoming what happened with Carson [Wentz]. Just feeling the vibe in the streets, I think that it spills over. It does for me. We reference it a lot to our players and tried to enjoy and share in the success of the Eagles and the pride that the Eagles provided the city. We want that.”

The Sixers, according to basketball reference, are second in the NBA in attendance per game.

“You go to the Wells Fargo Arena and I can’t believe how loud the fans are,” Brown said. “You look at games, Angelo, and in the stands — you don’t see any empty seats here in Philadelphia.”

In Philadelphia’s comeback win over Chicago on Thursday, their first game after the all-star break, Ben Simmons finished with a career-high 32 points (13-18 FG), 11 assists, seven rebounds, one steal, one block, just two turnovers, and two huge free throws late in 34 minutes. It was probably Simmons’ best all-around game of the season.

Joel Embiid, a started in the NBA all-star game last week, finished with 30 points (11-17 FG), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, four blocks, and just one turnover in 35 minutes.

Brown talked about both of those players on Friday morning, saying Embiid has a “chance to be the best player in the league.”

Brett Brown: "For Joel Embiid to be selected to be a starter in the all-star giving his lack of experience, just speaks for itself. My personal joy for him, is that he really stay committed. He had two operations…he lost a brother." — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 23, 2018

Brett Brown: Ben Simmons, playing the hardest position in the NBA, has done it with such grace and poise. #Sixers — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 23, 2018