PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – University of Pennsylvania students are taking a stand against gun violence on Thursday afternoon.
Students will meet at the LOVE Statue on 36th and Locust Walk in West Philadelphia to show their commitment and solidarity.
At noon, they will walk in each direction down Locust Walk, holding signs representing 371 mass shootings.
They will then stand in silence for 497 seconds to honor those who lost their lives in the mass shootings since Jan. 1, 2017.
The students will also be giving out information on the toll gun violence plays in our communities and how people can get involved.
The UPenn students have been inspired by the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting where 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.