Filed Under:Florida School Shooting, Local TV, University Of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – University of Pennsylvania students are taking a stand against gun violence on Thursday afternoon.

Students will meet at the LOVE Statue on 36th and Locust Walk in West Philadelphia to show their commitment and solidarity.

Trump Hears Wrenching Tales At School Violence Meeting

At noon, they will walk in each direction down Locust Walk, holding signs representing 371 mass shootings.

They will then stand in silence for 497 seconds to honor those who lost their lives in the mass shootings since Jan. 1, 2017.

The students will also be giving out information on the toll gun violence plays in our communities and how people can get involved.

Students Take Demands For Tighter Gun Laws To Florida’s State Capitol Following Deadly School Shooting

The UPenn students have been inspired by the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting where 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch