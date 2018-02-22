MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — While Republican challenges to the new Pennsylvania congressional districts work their ways through the courts, the race for the district that focuses on Montgomery County is a bit clearer Thursday morning — at least on the Democratic side.

There is clarity both on who is in and who’s not.

State Rep. Madeleine Dean says she is giving up her run for lieutenant governor to run for the newly created 4th District, which, for the first time in decades, is a congressional seat almost entirely made up of Montgomery County.

“I’m a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, so, to me, it is exciting to get real representation in Washington,” said Dean.

Montgomery County was sliced into five congressional districts. Its seat was traditionally the 13th, but when Allyson Schwartz gave it up for an unsuccessful bid for governor, Brendan Boyle from Northeast Philadelphia won it, and geographically, at least, moved the balance of power.

But Boyle now says he will run for re-election in the 2nd District, which covers his Northeast Philly home.

“I do have an emotional attachment to the city and it would have been difficult for me to leave that,” said Boyle.

Also notable is that Schwartz says she’s not running running for the seat.

Anti-gun violence activist Shira Goodman and state Rep. Mary Jo Daley have also announced.

State Sen. Daylin Leach, who stepped back from a congressional campaign after becoming a target of workplace harassment claims, lists his status in the race as “contemplative.”