PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Larry Bowa confirmed the Phillies’ interest in Jake Arrieta.
“I’m sure that they’re in on this Arrieta thing, I don’t know to what extent,” Bowa, the Phillies’ senior advisor to general manager Matt Klentak, told the 94WIP Morning on Thursday. “The longer this thing goes with Arieta, in my opinion, I think the Phillies are going to be more involved because they’re probably going to overpay for lesser years, which I don’t think anybody has a problem with that.
“I think the big problem is trying to give him a six-year contract, which I understand. Giving a pitcher a six-year contract is not real good business, I don’t think.”
Jon Heyman reported earlier this week that the Phillies have had dialogue with Arrieta, but Philadelphia “would prefer a shorter term” deal.
Arrieta, 31, spent the past five seasons with the Chicago Cubs leading them to World Series in 2016. In 2015, Arrieta led the National League in wins (22) and won the Cy Young Award finishing with a 1.77 ERA in 33 starts.
Last season, Arrieta regressed a bit, going 14-10 in 30 starts with 3.53 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 168.1 innings.