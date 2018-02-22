PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A night to recognize people making a positive impact in communities of color throughout the Delaware Valley.
Every February for the last six years, GameChangers on KYW Newsradio has highlighted people fighting to make a difference for the better.
KYW Newsradio reporter Cherri Gregg says, over the years, GameChangers has recognized some pretty remarkable people.
“Folks who’ve helped the homeless, who’ve built houses from the ground, people who have mentored kids, sent kids to college using their own money,” said Gregg.
At Wednesday night’s GameChangers award reception Gregg said she hopes GameChangers past, present, and future can work together to conquer even more obstacles.
“I’d love to see a networking grow from this, so that people can cross pollinate, and come up with new ideas and find new causes,” she said.
This year’s GameChangers can be found HERE.