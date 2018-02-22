PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles center and Super Bowl parade hero Jason Kelce returned to his roots today, meeting up with his old Ohio high school band at Philadelphia’s Central High.

“Before I was a Philadelphia Eagle and Super Bowl champ, I was a Cleveland Heights Tiger,” said Kelce.

Jason Kelce, class of 2006, played baritone sax in high school.

“I played in the jazz band and the symphonic winds ensemble, and music was a big part of my life,” he said.

So when the Tigers’ band tour took them to Philadelphia’s Central High, Kelce’s old music teacher Brett Baker reached out.

“I thought this would be, like, the ideal scenario for him to come out so both kids from my school and Central could see him,” said Baker.

Kelce borrowed a sax and sat-in with both the Cleveland Heights and Central bands. He sat next to Central sophomore Fiona Jacobs.

“He sounded pretty good. He was jumping in and out of the pieces but they’re hard pieces. But he was good,” said Fiona.

Kelce admitted his sightreading skills were a little rusty.

“Oh, not as good as they used to be, for sure. That was a lot of fun, but very humbling to say the least,” said Kelce.

Fiona said she was terrified, sitting next to a Super Bowl champion.