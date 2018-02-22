By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles center and Super Bowl parade hero Jason Kelce returned to his roots today, meeting up with his old Ohio high school band at Philadelphia’s Central High.

“Before I was a Philadelphia Eagle and Super Bowl champ, I was a Cleveland Heights Tiger,” said Kelce.

Jason Kelce, class of 2006, played baritone sax in high school.

“I played in the jazz band and the symphonic winds ensemble, and music was a big part of my life,” he said.

So when the Tigers’ band tour took them to Philadelphia’s Central High, Kelce’s old music teacher Brett Baker reached out.

“I thought this would be, like, the ideal scenario for him to come out so both kids from my school and Central could see him,” said Baker.

Kelce borrowed a sax and sat-in with both the Cleveland Heights and Central bands. He sat next to Central sophomore Fiona Jacobs.

“He sounded pretty good. He was jumping in and out of the pieces but they’re hard pieces. But he was good,” said Fiona.

Kelce admitted his sightreading skills were a little rusty.

“Oh, not as good as they used to be, for sure. That was a lot of fun, but very humbling to say the least,” said Kelce.

Fiona said she was terrified, sitting next to a Super Bowl champion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch