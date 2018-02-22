PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is Fashion Week in Philadelphia and a local designer is making waves after her work appeared in a Super Bowl commercial.

Mount Airy native Iris Bonner is headlining a fashion show at the Century 21 store in Center City on Thursday night.

“I’m real shy and laid back,” said Bonner.

Bonner may be a bit shy, but her fashion designs are very bold.

Bonner’s expressive clothing line that’s laced with messages of girl power and strong women is getting national attention after rap artist Cardi B wore one of her designs in an Alexa commercial during the Super Bowl.

“This is the jacket Cardi B wore,” said Bonner.

Bonner knows the rapper’s stylist and made the jacket for the occasion. She recalls seeing it on the big screen.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that’s my design,’” she said. “I was real proud. I did that.”

The 33-year-old designer went from painting on t-shirts to her new collection. Singer Mary J. Blige has also recently worn her clothing on stage and she says other celebrities are looking to sport the explosive use of color and graphic artwork that’s come to define her brand and the person who wears it.