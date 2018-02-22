WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) – As the saying goes, “curiosity killed the cat,” but luckily for a Tredyffrin Township family, police were able to save the family pet.
A Wayne family was lucky that Sgt. Brian Hughes knew just what to do when their cat found itself stuck in the garbage disposal.
The call came on Saturday and for an hour, Hughes worked to free the animal.
Armed with a few tools and coconut oil, he managed to disassemble the garbage disposal and free it.
With a tongue-in-cheek reference, Tredyffrin Township Police Department posted on Facebook that the cat is fine.
“Our new furry friend was uninjured and remains with all 9 lives intact.”