EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) – Police in East Lansdowne received an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose.
But officers did not panic and took things in stride when they realized what was happening.
Fla. Mom Walking Sons To School In T-Rex Costume Goes Viral
They posted a video showing Tyrannosaurus rex “taking their kid to school” at the intersection of Melrose and Emerson avenues on Tuesday.
Officers concluded their report: “No problem. Clear.”
