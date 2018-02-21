BREAKING: Multi-Vehicle Accident Shuts Down Northbound Lanes On Northeast Extension In Bucks County
EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) – Police in East Lansdowne received an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose.

But officers did not panic and took things in stride when they realized what was happening.

Fla. Mom Walking Sons To School In T-Rex Costume Goes Viral

They posted a video showing Tyrannosaurus rex “taking their kid to school” at the intersection of Melrose and Emerson avenues on Tuesday.

Officers concluded their report: “No problem. Clear.”

