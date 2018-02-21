By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under:KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, school reform commission

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Applications for seven new charter schools will either get a “thumbs-up” or “thumbs-down” from the School Reform Commission Thursday evening.

Philadelphia has 84 charter schools, and the SRC will vote on applications for seven new ones. They include several bilingual charters, a third Math Science and Technology Charter, and a Philadelphia Hebrew Charter. The district’s Charter School Office evaluates each application for community support, the academic vision, and, finances, says Office executive director Dawn-Lynne Kacer.

“We do look at financial viability of any operator because that’s a capacity issue. If the operator is not demonstrating financial health and sustainability and they’re the operator of the charter school that’s being proposed, that’s a capacity concern.”

This is the final round of new charter applications the SRC considers, before it’s replaced by a local school board in July.

