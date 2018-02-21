Filed Under:Local TV, politics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s two highest-ranking Republican legislative leaders are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a new congressional district map viewed as likely to help Democrats.

The presiding officers of the House and the Senate on Wednesday electronically filed an emergency request to stay a state Supreme Court order issued Monday that redrew boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional districts. The request to Justice Samuel Alito says the state Supreme Court usurped legislative authority and calls the decision unprecedented.

Democrats are hopeful the new map will be more favorable to their candidates and may help them reclaim majority control of the U.S. House this year.

Republican leaders say a separate action in federal court in Harrisburg is also possible this week.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

