ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating the death of a mother and her unborn child after the woman was found stabbed to death in her Elkins Park home.
Cheltenham Township police were called to an apartment at the Lynnwood Gardens Apartments, just after 3 a.m. on Monday for reports of an argument.
When investigators arrived they found 31-year-old Ebony White in the bedroom. Police say she had been stabbed multiple times.
Her two children, ages 2 and 7, were home at the time, but were not harmed.
An autopsy revealed White was pregnant at the time of the stabbing. Her unborn child died as a result of the multiple stab wounds.
If you have any information on this homicide, please contact Cheltenham Township Police at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.